FT showed on example of one vessel how Russia takes grain from occupied territories

The Financial Times published a major investigation in which, using the example of one vessel, it showed how Russia trades in Ukrainian grain stolen from the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and takes it abroad.

In June, the occupiers created the State Grain Operator in Berdiansk, headed by businessman Nikita Busel from St. Petersburg.

The company, which is not registered in Ukraine or Russia, was supposed to form a "state grain fund", but in fact, it is engaged in reselling grain stolen from warehouses or fields of local farmers.

Journalists managed to document one of the cargoes sold by this structure.

A Powell's vessel was found to export the consignment, probably belonging to the fictitious British company Powell Shipping Co LLP LLPCo.

On July 31, Powell anchored in the Kerch Strait. Ten days later, when the cargo was prepared in Berdyansk, the ship suddenly unlocked the transponder and headed towards the port, disappearing from the radar.

It was loaded with 2,675 tons of wheat, after which, returning to the Kerch Strait, the ship turned on the transponder again.

The second package of documents was already waiting for him there, which testified that the wheat was allegedly loaded not in Berdyansk, but in the Russian port of Kavkaz, located in the Kerch Strait.

"This grain has nothing to do with the Zaporizhia region or Ukraine. It has everything to do with the port of Kavkaz. It has all the relevant documents - from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation to contracts with the farmers who grew it, from whom I bought it, together with all bills and receipts, etc.," Russian businessman Ihor Pozhidayev said in a comment to the FT. His company "Geos" is a grain seller.

The newspaper writes that all "parallel" documents are submitted to Russian bases, so the customs officials of foreign countries have no particular reason to doubt the legality of the cargo.

After receiving the documents, the ship left for Turkey.

After the first unsuccessful attempt to unload in the port of Samsun, Powell unlocked the transponder again, and when the ship was seen the next time - it was already empty.

The final destination on September 26 was the small eastern Turkish port of Hopa, not far from the border with Georgia.