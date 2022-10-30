MFA on Lavrov’s words regardin negotiations: Only proposal should be withdrawal of army

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the words of the chief diplomat of the Russian Federation Serhii Lavrov about the alleged readiness for negotiations with the West regarding Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko.

"The only realistic proposal should be Russia's immediate cessation of the war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory beyond the borders as of 1991," Nikolenko wrote.

He emphasized that the one who wants negotiations does not destroy the country's energy system, does not execute civilians, does not shell residential areas, does not announce mobilization and does not block grain supplies.

"Lavrov's statement about readiness for negotiations is nothing more than another smoke screen to buy time against the background of the defeats of the Russian army. As long as Russia continues to commit crimes in Ukraine, there must be only one answer - on the battlefield," Nikolenko emphasized.

He thanked Ukraine's international partners, who stand side by side with it in the struggle for existence. And he emphasized that Russia, which poses a threat to world security, can only be stopped by joint determined efforts.