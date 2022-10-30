Russians in Germany are threat, including for Ukrainian women with children, - Ambassador Makeev

Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeev, believes that Germany should not accept Russians fleeing from mobilization.

In an interview with Bild, he said that they can pose a threat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"It really annoys me that almost none of the Russians left their country when the war started. I haven't heard anything about big demonstrations either," he said.

According to Makeyev, the young men fleeing Russia simply want to avoid military service, but do not condemn the war. Eventually, they will travel in columns across Germany, waving Russian flags, the ambassador said.

"These Russians pose a security threat not only to Germany, but also to all young Ukrainian women with children who will have to be next to these men in refugee shelters. It would be wrong for Germany to accept Russian deserters," Makeyev said.

