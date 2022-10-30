Russians do abomination in evening, in morning they offer "negotiations", - Kuleba

It is typical for Russians to offer "negotiations" after they commit another crime.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"The model of Russian behavior is so predictable: if they commit a crime in the evening, expect that in the morning they will offer to 'talk'. Yesterday they put millions of people at risk of starvation, today they show readiness for negotiations. No one should be deceived by this," the minister wrote.

