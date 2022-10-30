ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12078 visitors online
News War
6 772 25
negotiations (893) Russia (11153) Kuleba (759)

Russians do abomination in evening, in morning they offer "negotiations", - Kuleba

кулеба

It is typical for Russians to offer "negotiations" after they commit another crime.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"The model of Russian behavior is so predictable: if they commit a crime in the evening, expect that in the morning they will offer to 'talk'. Yesterday they put millions of people at risk of starvation, today they show readiness for negotiations. No one should be deceived by this," the minister wrote.

Read more: Manufacturer of "Bayraktars" can help Ukraine in fight against Iranian drones: "We are conducting tests"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 