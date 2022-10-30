Russia should immediately return to boundaries of "grain agreement", - NATO

NATO called on Russia to urgently return to the "grain agreement" brokered by the UN and Turkey in the summer of this year, which allows the transportation of grain and products from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"President Putin must stop using food as a weapon and stop his illegal war against Ukraine. We call on Russia to reconsider its decision and urgently extend the "grain deal" so that food is available to those who need it most," said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.

Watch more: Ruscists shelled cemetery in Bakhmut. VIDEO

She added that all NATO allies welcomed this agreement, which was reached with the help of Turkey.

"These exports (grains. - Ed.) helped lower food prices all over the world," Lungescu added.