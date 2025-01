On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down an enemy attack helicopter in the Kharkiv Region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"On October 30, in the Kharkiv region at around 4:00 p.m., an anti-aircraft missile unit of the East air command shot down a Russian attack helicopter (the type is being determined)," the report says.

