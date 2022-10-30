Russians do not stop conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on October 30 regarding the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and forty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 1 air strikes, carried out more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Bereznehuvate and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues the transfer of individual units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

Read more: Almost everything around Kreminna and Svatovo in Luhansk region is mined, - Haidai

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Veterynarne, Dvorichna, Staritsa, Strelecha, and Chuhunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka and Olhivka in the Kharkiv region, Hrekivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region, and Zarichne in Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Nevske, Opytne, Siversk, and Soledar settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiyivka, Vodyane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Oleksandropil settlements of the Donetsk region;

on the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Novopil, and Prechistivka settlements of the Donetsk region and Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Olhivske, Charivne and Chervone settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Areas of about 20 settlements along the contact line were affected by fire in the South Bug direction.

Read more: Professional military personnel of the Russian Federation cannot withstand onslaught of Armed Forces of Ukraine and massively write reports on termination of contracts - interception by SSU. AUDIO

The occupation authorities of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region are trying to create conditions unsuitable for the local civilian population in the controlled territory. Thus, in Nova Kakhovka, since October 29 of this year, access to the Internet has been turned off and, through loudspeakers, information is being disseminated about the need to leave the region within 48 hours due to the alleged threat of missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medical personnel of local hospitals and operational services of the city are subject to priority so-called "evacuation". In addition, the occupation authorities issued a decree obliging entrepreneurs to sell off all food products and close shops and markets from November 1, 2022.

According to available information, the enemy is taking preparatory measures to withdraw artillery units from the right-bank part of the Kherson region, with their subsequent possible transfer to other directions.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 5 times: 1 - on the area of ​​concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 - on platoon strongholds, as well as 2 - on the positions of the enemy's air defense complexes.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit one control point of the Russian occupiers during the current day.