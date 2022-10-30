Ukraine, through USA, wants to influence Israel so that it starts providing military aid: this is only country they listen to - Ambassador Korniychuk

Through the United States, Ukraine is trying to influence Israel so that it changes its neutral position regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war and starts providing military aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk told about this in an interview with The Hill, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"The Americans are the only country that Israel listens to," Korniychuk believes.

He says he meets weekly with the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, whom he calls a "secret weapon" in his campaign to get the Israelis to change course and provide military and air support to Kyiv.

"We are discussing various support measures, and again, we need to change this basic trend, which distinguishes Israel's position from the rest of the democratic world and increase military-technical cooperation," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

According to Korniychuk, Ukraine's relations with Israel have deepened in recent weeks "on some technical issues related to the defense", in particular the system for warning the civilian population about missile attacks by the Russian Federation. "This is a positive development, and of course, we expect more from Israel," he said.

The ambassador of Ukraine also expects that the US can more carefully check whether Israel complies with Western sanctions against Russia. "The issue of sanctions is also important, and the Americans are in a much better position to check whether the Israelis are complying with these sanctions or not," he said.

At the same time, Korniychuk admits, the issue of military aid to Kyiv is unlikely to be discussed in Israel before the extraordinary elections scheduled for November 1.