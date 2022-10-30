Russian invaders have mined all outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, are preparing for defense, - Mayor Stryuk

In temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian troops have significantly increased their numbers and are preparing for Ukrainian offensive, and biggest threat to Ukrainian troops may be total mining of surroundings.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the Sievierodonetsk City Military-Civilian Administration Oleksandr Stryuk on the air of "Kyiv" TV channel.

"Preparations for defense are and will probably pose quite serious problems for our military, as everything around is mined, construction of defense lines, some structures is underway - it is difficult to say how professionally, but efforts are being made. The biggest threat is mining of all the surrounding areas," said Stryuk.

He noted that the invaders arriving in the city settle in abandoned apartments, so another wave of looting began.

"Now there is a new wave of occupation of more or less surviving apartments of local residents. And it is done under a "good" pretext - to resettle people, although in fact there is a robbery of the population," said the head of the All-Ukrainian Civil Administration.

According to Stryuk, some employees who had previously worked there left the occupation "administration".

