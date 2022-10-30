Issue of blocking supplies of Iranian weapons to Russia is under Zelenskiy’s personal control, - Danilov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy keeps under personal control an issue of preventing Iran from supplying weapons to Russia.

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov told about this on the air of the national telethon "United News", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Today, we put the issue of Iran on the agenda. Today there are certain processes, certain negotiations. I would not like to announce them now," the NSDC Secretary said.

At the same time, he noted that the task of the Ukrainian authorities is to prevent attacks on Ukrainian cities and military positions with Iranian ammunition or weapons.

"Everyone who has to deal with this issue is working. This issue is under the President's control," Danilov added, stressing that it is necessary to wait for Iran's position.

He stressed that if Russia continues to supply weapons, the situation in the international arena will become more complicated for Iran.