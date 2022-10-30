Russians prepare withdrawal of artillery units from right-bank part of Kherson region - General Staff
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces released information on Russian troops’ movement in occupied part of Kherson region.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in official Facebook page of the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The report states: "According to available information, the enemy is taking preparatory measures to withdraw artillery units from the right-bank part of Kherson region, with their further possible redeployment to other directions."
