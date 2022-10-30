Russian occupants shelled two border communities of Sumy region, woman wounded - OVA
During the day, Russian occupants shelled two border hromadas, Krasnopilska and Seredyno-Budska, a total of 28 attacks were recorded.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reprted in Facebook Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
"The enemy fired at Krasnopilska hromada from 82-mm mortars (12 explosions). As a result of the shelling, a civilian was wounded. The woman has a mine-blast injury and doctors removed a fragment from her head. Now the life and health of the victim is not in danger," he wrote.
The Russians also shelled the Seredyno-Budska community with 120 mm mortars. In total, 16 attacks were recorded.
"As a result of the shelling, a private house and a car in one of the villages of the hromada were damaged," - the head of the OVA added.
