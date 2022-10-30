"Russia has been informed": UN, Turkey and Ukraine agree on entry of 14 ships on 31 October as part of ’grain agreement’

UN says it has confirmed with Turkey and Ukraine a plan for entry of next 14 cargo ships under Black Sea ’grain corridor’ agreement

It was reported by Reuters, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

The three parties to the "grain agreement" - the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine - have reached an agreement on October 31 regarding a transit plan for the remaining 14 vessels in Turkish waters.

The agreement came a day after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Read more: Guterres conducts negotiations on restoration of Russia’s participation in "grain agreement"

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said in a statement that it had also agreed to inspect 40 ships as part of the initiative.

The JCC said that "the Russian delegation was informed about these plans".