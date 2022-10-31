During day, AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Zelene settlements of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region; Avdiivka, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Vodiane, Mayorsk, Mariinka and Novobakhmutivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 4 missiles and 5 air strikes and launched more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Siversk in Donetsk region, Nova Kamianka in the Kherson region, and Bereznehuvate and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Seversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv region, and Pokrovka, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Hatyshche, Kamianka, Krasne, Ohirtseve, and Staritsa settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Tabaivka and Terna settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka, Kovalivka, Karmazynivka, Makiivka, Novoehorivka, Nevske, Ploschanka and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Zarichne and Yampolivka in Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Mayorsk, Opytne, Siversk, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavliivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Pavlivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechystivka settlements of the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Olgivske and Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Buh direction. Among them are Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid, Myrne, Nova Kamianka, Pravdyne, and Chervone in the Kherson region and Kyselivka and Ternovi Pody in the Mykolaiv region.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the occupiers continue to dismantle and remove the equipment of cellular communication towers to the Donetsk region to establish and expand the coverage of the so-called national communication operators.

Preparations for the evacuation of individual units and military equipment of the enemy from the right-bank part of the Kherson region are ongoing. For this purpose, the availability of watercraft of the river fleet is verified, pontoon crossings are installed, and the serviceability and readiness of barges are periodically checked. The other day, two of them were successfully destroyed by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.

According to detailed information, damage to the enemy's manpower and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, in the Kherson region, a column of enemy military equipment was destroyed, in Zaporizhzhia - an ammunition depot, 5 units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed and wounded to

120 military personnel.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 21 times, of which: 15 - in the areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 - on platoon strongholds, and 4 - in the positions of the enemy's air defense complexes. In different directions, our air defense units shot down 1 enemy helicopter and 1 Su-25 attack aircraft.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile troops and artillery hit the control post and the anti-aircraft missile installation.

