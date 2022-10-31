ENG
Air alert throughout Ukraine. It is reported about probability of mass launch of missiles

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Several telegram channels report missile launches.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus reports on the possibility of a massive launch of Russian missiles.

