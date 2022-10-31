Air alert throughout Ukraine. It is reported about probability of mass launch of missiles
Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Several telegram channels report missile launches.
Meanwhile, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus reports on the possibility of a massive launch of Russian missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password