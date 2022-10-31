Telegram channels report explosions in Zaporizhzhia. Air defense works in many regions
Telegram channels report explosions in Zaporizhzhia during the announced air alert.
Censor.NET informs about this.
It also reported about the sounds of explosions and the work of air defense systems in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
There is currently no official confirmation of the information, however, the air alert continues throughout the entire territory of the state, except for Crimea. It is also known about the launch of Russian missiles.
