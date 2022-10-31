Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy region (updated)

The enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the Cherkasy region. As a result, part of the region has been cut off. Emergency services are working," the report says.

In addition, in the morning the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure object. Due to the attack, power outages occurred in the city. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified," the message says.

"Today, at approximately 08:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Previously, with rockets launched from airplanes. Critical infrastructure objects were damaged. Therefore, power outages are possible. No casualties have been identified at the moment, all services are working at the sites of the hits. The information is being clarified. Be careful, repeated strikes are not ruled out," Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, noted later.

In addition, hits to a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv were recorded.

"Two "arrivals" over Kharkiv. The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

"Today, at approximately 08:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and the Chuhuiiv district. Previously, from S-300 complex missiles were launched from Belgorod. Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Therefore, power outages are possible," the head of the Kharkiv region Oleh Synehubov said.