Part of Kyiv is without electricity due to strikes on critical infrastructure, - Klitschko (updated)

Part of Kyiv is out of power due to strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital has been cut off. There is no water supply in some areas. All services are working. More details later," Klitschko said.

Later, Klitschko said that energy workers are working to restore the electricity supply after damage to the power plant that supplies about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv.

"The specialists of DTEK, Ukrenergo, together with other emergency services and authorities, are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible", - the head of the city notes.