ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7823 visitors online
News War
7 944 15

Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced, - PO

світло

Russian occupying forces launched a massive missile attack on power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the deputy head of the PO, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Important! Due to the massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced!

Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in several regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, while some hit the target. The services are working to eliminate the consequences," the message says.

Read more: Part of Kyiv is without electricity due to strikes on critical infrastructure, - Klitschko (updated)

Author: 

shoot out (13120) electric power (466)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 