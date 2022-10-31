Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced, - PO

Russian occupying forces launched a massive missile attack on power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the deputy head of the PO, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Important! Due to the massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced!

Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in several regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, while some hit the target. The services are working to eliminate the consequences," the message says.

