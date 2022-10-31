Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 71,820 people (+620 per day), 2,686 tanks, 1,728 artillery systems, 5,485 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 31, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 71,820.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 31/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 71,820 (+620) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2686 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5485 (+32) units,

artillery systems - 1728 (+4) units,

MLRS - 383 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 197 (+0) units,

aircraft - 275 (+1) units,

helicopters - 253 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1413 (+1),

cruise missiles - 352 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4128 (+8) units,

special equipment - 154 (+0).

"The data is being clarified. The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka and Lyman areas," the General Staff added.