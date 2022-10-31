Russia continues barbaric missile strikes on Ukraine, trying to leave it in cold and dark on eve of winter, - US Ambassador Brink
The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, commented on the massive missile fire launched by Russia today.
She reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Like millions of Ukrainians, our US Embassy team is once again in hiding as Russia continues its callous and barbaric missile strikes on the people of Ukraine, trying to leave the country in the cold and dark ahead of winter," the diplomat said.
