In Kyiv region, buildings were damaged as result of shelling, there are victims, - Nebytov

As a result of rocket fire in Kyiv region, buildings were damaged, and there were also injured people.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Suspilne.

The head of the police in the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, said that buildings and victims were damaged as a result of shelling and hits by the occupiers.

Rescuers and police are on the scene.

He also added that in one of the districts of the Kyiv region, anti-aircraft missiles were shot down by rockets.