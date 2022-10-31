Occupiers fired more than 50 cruise missiles over Ukraine. 44 rockets were shot down, - Air Force

At 7:00 a.m. on October 31, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"More than 50 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and the Volgodonsk region (Rostov region)," the message reads.

"44 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Air Command "Center" - 18, the Air Command "South" - 12, the Air Command "East" - 9, the Air Command "West" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 5! ", the Command added.

Read more: Russia continues barbaric missile strikes on Ukraine, trying to leave it in cold and dark on eve of winter, - US Ambassador Brink