Today, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces showed unprecedentedly great result, - Air Force spokesman, Ihnat

Air defense forces coped with another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities by Russian forces. However, their modernization remains necessary.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ignat, in a comment by RBC-Ukraine.

A representative of the Air Force called an incredibly high percentage of shooting down of Russian missiles during the October 31 attack. According to him, the key to the success of the air defense forces was more experience, intelligence, and a little luck.

"Yes, there were also 100 percent results, when 4 out of four or 7 out of eight were shot down, 9 out of 12. But with such massive use of missiles, such a high percentage did not occur, it was 50-55%. And here it is about 80%. This is an unprecedentedly cool result. Everyone worked - means, fire groups, air defense systems, this is the result of their work," Ihnat explained.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Air Force Command is sure that the good result on October 31 does not cancel the need to strengthen air defense. Soviet models should replace modern types.

"Do we need even more air defense? We need, taking all of this into account, to completely replace air defense. What we have are Soviet models. And not only in terms of technical composition but also in terms of missiles," he added.