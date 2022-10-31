Air Force of AFU shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter over Kherson region
The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian "Alligator" Ka-52 attack helicopter over the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Air Command "South", Censor.NET informs.
"Another enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down in the Kherson region," the message reads.
