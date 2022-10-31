ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7933 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 401 15

Air Force of AFU shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter over Kherson region

ка-52

The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian "Alligator" Ka-52 attack helicopter over the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Air Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Another enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down in the Kherson region," the message reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 71,820 people (+620 per day), 2,686 tanks, 1,728 artillery systems, 5,485 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) elimination (5008) helicopter_ (274) Khersonska region (2063)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 