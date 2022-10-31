Energy facilities supplying Boryspil, Brovary, Pereiasliv, Vyshhorod, and Irpin districts of Kyiv region were damaged
On October 31, due to shelling by the Russian Federation, energy facilities supplying the Boryspil, Brovary, Pereyasliv, Vyshhorod, and Irpin districts of the Kyiv region were damaged.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of DTEK.
As noted, about 300,000 customers in the Kyiv region are still without electricity.
"Due to enemy strikes, emergency power outages are occurring in the region. Emergency power outage schedules, which were drawn up earlier, are currently up to date. DTEK power engineers, together with specialists of "Ukrenergo", other emergency services, and state authorities, are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible", the message says.
