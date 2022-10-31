Turkey will continue to work with "grain agreement", despite Russia’s "hesitation", - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would continue efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.
According to him, thanks to the supply of 9.3 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine, it was possible to relatively reduce the food crisis in the world.
"And although Russia hesitates... we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," the Turkish leader said.
Also remind, that on October 29, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the Russian Federation would stop participating in the implementation of the "grain agreement" due to a drone attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet.
