Occupiers at ZNPP are destroying important ecological component of plant’s work

As a result of the stoppage of the power units of the station, warm water does not enter the cooling pond of the ZNPP, as a result of which the water temperature dropped to about +13 degrees.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the stoppage of the power units of the station, warm water does not enter the cooling pond of the ZNPP, as a result of which the water temperature dropped to about +13 degrees. This led to the mass death of fish in the pond," the report said.

The company explained that the pond was stocked with warm water tilapia and Asian catfish about 25 years ago to ensure environmental cleanliness. The fish perform a sanitary function by destroying green algae and keeping the cooling tubes of the turbine condenser clean. In winter, in warm water, fish multiplied.

If the temperature of the water in the cooling pond does not rise shortly, about a thousand tons of dead fish will be washed ashore.

