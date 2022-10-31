ENG
Debris of downed Russian missiles fell in several places in Khmelnytsky, no casualties, - RMA

Air defense forces destroyed Russian missiles in the sky over Khmelnytsky.

This was announced by the head of RMA, Serhii Hamaliy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, as a result of a massive missile attack by a terrorist country, we have such a situation in the Khmelnytsky region. In the Kamianets-Podilsky district, the fall of a missile was localized in 2 locations. They fell in a field, so there were no casualties or damage.

Debris of another rocket fell in the Khmelnytsky district. As a result of the fall, a fire broke out, the roof and windows of a civilian building were damaged. The fire was extinguished, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," said the head of the regional administration.

