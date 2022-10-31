Due to war, number of jobs in Ukraine decreased by 2.4 million - UN

According to the estimates of the International Labor Organization, employment in 2022 will be 15.5% (2.4 million jobs) below the level of 2021.

This is stated in the report of the ILO (a specialized agency of the UN system), Censor.NET informs.

This forecast is more positive than the ILO assessment in April 2022. At that time, the loss of 4.8 million jobs was predicted. The positive change is a consequence of the decrease in the number of territories of Ukraine under occupation or with active hostilities. However, this partial recovery of the labor market is modest and very fragile, the ILO notes.

The report warns that the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees seeking work in Ukraine and other countries is compounding the problem and could lead to lower wages.

Read more: Russia uses airspace of Moldova to attack Ukraine, - Air Force

The ILO estimates that 10.4% of the country's entire pre-war workforce are now refugees in other countries. This group of 1.6 million people is made up mostly of women, many of whom have previously worked in education, health care and social welfare. A recent survey showed that today 28% of Ukrainian refugees surveyed have found employment or are self-employed in their host countries.

"The consequences of the conflict are felt in the labor markets of neighboring countries, which can lead to political and labor market destabilization in these countries. Further afield, in Central Asia and around the world, they are reflected in higher and more volatile prices, increasing food insecurity and poverty," the message reads.