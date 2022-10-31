ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8020 visitors online
News War
5 876 24

Russia planned attacks on infrastructure vex in advance, Kremlin us winter as weapon, - Budanov

буданов

The Russian command planned attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in a few weeks.

This was reported by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian attacks on infrastructure were planned weeks in advance. The Kremlin uses winter as a weapon, trying to demoralize people who remain strong despite all the brutality inflicted on them by the occupiers," Budanov said.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the occupying forces could be knocked out of Kherson as early as next month, and this would be a seismic blow to Russian public opinion, destroying their narratives about their own invincibility and about Ukraine.

Read more: Russia uses airspace of Moldova to attack Ukraine, - Air Force

Author: 

Budanov (197) shoot out (13120) Russia (11740) infrastructure (53)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 