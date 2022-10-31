Russia planned attacks on infrastructure vex in advance, Kremlin us winter as weapon, - Budanov

The Russian command planned attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in a few weeks.

This was reported by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian attacks on infrastructure were planned weeks in advance. The Kremlin uses winter as a weapon, trying to demoralize people who remain strong despite all the brutality inflicted on them by the occupiers," Budanov said.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the occupying forces could be knocked out of Kherson as early as next month, and this would be a seismic blow to Russian public opinion, destroying their narratives about their own invincibility and about Ukraine.

