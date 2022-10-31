At beginning of war, Bohuslaev ordered decommissioning of helicopters, - Prosecutor General Kostin

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, the president of the Motor Sich corporation Vyacheslav Bohuslaev ordered to hide the documents on the helicopters so that Ukrainian pilots could not use them, and then ordered to remove the blades from the helicopters.

As Censor.NET informs, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this in an interview with "Interfax-Ukraine".

"And the trade in such "engines of death" is not everything. The investigation has information that the president of "Motor Sich" at the beginning of a full-scale war, after a corresponding appeal by the Ukrainian military, ordered the company's employees to hide documents from helicopters so that the Ukrainian defense forces could not use the equipment Like, Ukrainian pilots won't get behind the wheel of a helicopter without special forms," ​​Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General added: "But that's not all! After the Ukrainian military asked for the helicopters, the president of Motor Sich gave the order to dismantle the equipment. Just remove the blades from the helicopters!"

The Prosecutor General drew attention to the fact that all this happened at the beginning of the war: "We all remember how enemy helicopters stormed Hostomel. How other Ukrainian cities were shelled. And when timely support to the armed forces in the air was so important," he added. .

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

According to Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SSU had been listening to Bohuslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schemes" journalists established that Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.

The court arrested Bohuslaev for 60 days.