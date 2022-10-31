Russia will use Iranian missiles with range of 700 km already this month, - Defense Intelligence

Russia may use Iranian ballistic missiles with a range of up to 700 kilometers against Ukraine already this month. These missiles, unlike those manufactured in the Russian Federation, have greater accuracy.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this during the telethon.

Yusov, relying on the words of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence, said that the Russians with missile weapons of their own production are faced with the problem of quantity and will hit the same targets, that is, the civilian energy infrastructure.

"This is, of course, a factor that must be taken into account. And Ukraine is preparing to repel this threat," commented the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

He added that Putin will try to get ballistic missiles and everything else that Iran can provide.

"Similarly, we had information about North Korea... And about the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. There are facts and confirmed information about the transfer of tanks, military equipment, ammunition for artillery. Not only that, civilian goods, civilian equipment of countries that , for example, introduced sanctions against Russia.

Yusov noted that the story of dismantling washing machines in order to use microcircuits for weapons is not a joke, but the truth. After all, the Russian Federation is behind in these issues.