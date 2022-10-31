Ministry of Internal Affairs refuted fake about smuggling of weapons intended for Ukraine to Finland: "Information operation of Putin regime"

The information about the smuggling channel of Ukrainian weapons to Finland is another fake of the Kremlin’s propaganda.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Kremlin propagandists willingly provoke the creation of dangerous myths and fictions about the processes taking place in Ukraine. In particular, they also willingly use the fruits of the labor of foreign journalists who use unverified sources, rumors from the underbelly of the Internet, illogical assumptions, opinions of experts affiliated with pro-Russian forces. Yes real information operations of the Putin regime are taking place to tarnish the image of the Ukrainian state, first of all, in the eyes of its partners. The most recent example of such an informational "multiple trade" with such an obvious aim appeared in the Finnish press," the department noted.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is about an interview of the Yle publication with the senior commissioner of the National Bureau of Investigation (Keskusrikospoliisi) Christer Algren.

The journalist claims that this official is talking about the presence of criminal police in Finland with information about the possibility of weapons destined for the Ukrainian military getting into criminal groups in this country. The material indicates that this weapon is allegedly already in Finland, and that it was allegedly found in other Scandinavian countries.

"The essence of the content is that helping Ukraine with weapons, although it is a good thing, but it changes the security situation and adds work to law enforcement officers," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

It is reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine immediately began to officially ascertain the veracity of the data presented in the mentioned material from its Finnish colleagues. The latter denied the existence of facts of seizure of such weapons of Ukrainian origin on the territory of Finland.

According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the aforementioned Finnish publication is already preparing an appropriate and comprehensive objection, because there is every reason to believe that the data presented in the article are "somewhat made up by the journalist and do not correspond to the words of the police representative who was interviewed."

The lack of information about the existence of a similar channel of illegal transfer of weapons from Ukraine was also confirmed by representatives of law enforcement agencies of other countries.

To verify the facts stated in the interview, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine sent a request to Finland, Sweden, and Denmark through the Europol communication system.