Russian military shelled port infrastructure in Ochakiv direction. There are dead, OC "South"

Russian troops struck the port infrastructure in the Ochakiv direction, hit two civilian tugboats with grain, two crew members were killed, the fate of one more is unknown.

OC "South" informs about this, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues shelling the port infrastructure in the Ochakiv direction. As a result of hitting two port civilian tugboats that were involved in the transportation of a grain barge, a fire broke out, control of the vessels was lost. Two crew members were killed, one was rescued with injuries, the fate of another is unknown ", the message says.

