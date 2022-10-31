By end of year, Ukraine will fulfill the recommendations of European Commission on joining EU, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed his belief that by the end of the year, Ukraine will fulfill the recommendations of the European Commission on joining the European Union.

He said this at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Shmyhal, today Ukraine has informed the Czech Republic and partner countries in the European Union about the implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission regarding the acquisition of membership in the European Union.

"On some of them progress is significant, on some we are waiting for the recommendations of the Venice Commission, as well as the European Commission, but I am convinced that we will fulfill them by the end of the year," the head of government said.

He also noted that in the near future the Ukrainian parliament will adopt a number of European integration bills.

Read more: Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia should be admitted to EU, - Scholz

Shmyhal also said that during the intergovernmental consultations of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission regarding further steps on the European integration path of the Ukrainian state was considered in detail.

"During today's intergovernmental consultations, we made a very detailed review of the implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission on our way to the next steps, procedures, negotiations," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, was pleasantly surprised by Ukraine's steps in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, which should be reflected in its conclusions and assessments in the near future.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how intensively Ukrainian friends are working to fulfill EU requirements. It is not easy to fulfill these requirements, it is a long and difficult process, but Ukraine is taking successful steps. Therefore, we believe that this should be evaluated by European authorities, and it should be reflected in the near future in the conclusions and assessments of the European Commission," he said.

The head of the government emphasized that the Czech Republic will do everything possible so that Ukraine joins international organizations as soon as possible, and as the country presiding over the European Union, will make a lot of efforts for this.