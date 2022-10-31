Putin uses at least three doubles, this is common practice for Kremlin, - Budanov

The Kremlin uses people who have undergone plastic surgery to resemble the Russian dictator.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, told the "Daily Mail" about this.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said that in the past Putin's doppelgängers had already been identified, replacing him in "special cases", but now it is "a common practice".

"We know of three people who keep appearing, but we don't know how many. They've all had plastic surgery to look alike. The only thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in the video and photos. Also the gesticulation, body language and earlobes, as they are unique for each person," said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

