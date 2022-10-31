Finland has not confirmed media reports about arms smuggling from Ukraine, - MFA

Throwing in the news about the alleged smuggling of weapons from Ukraine to Finland is yet another Russian misinformation.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that on Sunday information appeared in the Finnish media about the alleged fall of weapons from Ukraine into the hands of the criminal organization of Finland, which was later reprinted in Ukrainian and international media. He noted that on the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ukrainian embassy in Helsinki immediately turned to the Finnish police for details.

"In response, the Finnish side reported the absence of confirmed information or any specific facts of the supply of contraband weapons from Ukraine. During the conversation today, the Finnish ambassador in Kyiv also did not confirm the information published in the Finnish mass media," Nikolenko noted.

He added that Russia continues to make efforts to discredit international military aid to Ukraine.

"The purpose of such a Russian information operation is to cause Europeans to fear that the weapons that their governments transfer to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression will turn against them, falling into the hands of criminal elements," explained the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Nikolenko assured that Ukraine maintains a close dialogue with international partners in the context of the transfer of weapons and ensuring an effective system for monitoring their use. He emphasized that it is critical that public comments are also based on official information, rather than the guesswork of individuals.