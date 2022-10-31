Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed on supply of equipment from 12 countries to restore energy system of Ukraine, - Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries to restore the energy system of Ukraine

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"We have already agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and France. In total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches aid is already in Ukraine, the rest is expected in the near future. We continue to work on increasing the range of partners and the amount of support," said Kuleba.

The minister reminded that the head of the state gave the corresponding mandate, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and other authorities and state enterprises compiled and are updating the list of needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine updated the relevant requests within the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the NATO Crisis Response Center. In addition, diplomats process inquiries directly with energy equipment manufacturing companies in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, the People's Republic of China and other countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that among the equipment that Ukraine receives are generators of various types, automatic switches, heat guns, etc.

"We are grateful to every partner and every company that responded to our urgent request. Ukraine will always remember those who were with us in a difficult hour of trials," Kuleba concluded.