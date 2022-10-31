Due to missile attacks, electricity supply was limited in all regions of Ukraine, - Ukrenergo

NEC "Ukrenergo" at 5:00 p.m. provided Oblenergo with volumes for the application of emergency shutdown schedules for consumers throughout the country.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the company reported this on Telegram.

"Due to today's rocket attacks by terrorists, the equipment of the trunk network of the Ukrainian energy system was damaged in several regions at once.

In order to eliminate the consequences at 5:00 p.m., the Dispatch Center of NEC "Ukrenergo" provided distribution network operators (oblenergo) with volumes for applying emergency power outage schedules for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

Currently, the consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid repeated crashes after the infrastructure was damaged by the Russian attacks. Such measures enable energy companies to quickly restore damaged facilities and keep the system balanced.

"Ukrenergo" together with operators of distribution networks is doing everything possible to restore the damaged energy infrastructure as soon as possible. Repair crews work around the clock.

We ask Ukrainians for understanding and help. Asking yourself "What can I turn off" and turning off the excess is helping us on the energy front," the company said.