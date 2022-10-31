Russian occupiers want to make up for losses at expense of PMC: they are withdrawing contingent from Mali, - General Staff of Armed Forces
Russia continues to replenish the occupation forces at the expense of private military companies.
This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 10/31/2022, Censor.NET reports.
"Against the background of significant losses on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian military and political leadership is looking for ways to replenish the occupation forces at the expense of private military companies. Despite significant image and political losses on the international arena, a decision was made to withdraw the contingent of private military campaigns from the Republic of Mali," said in the General Staff.
