Ukraine will continue grain initiative and hopes that partners will calm Russia’s rhetoric, - Zelensky

Ukraine will continue to implement the grain initiative within the framework of agreements with the UN and Turkey and hopes that the partner parties will "calm down" the rhetoric of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of state reminded that there are two parallel documents in the "grain agreement". In particular, the first was concluded between Ukraine, the UN and Turkey.

"Among these three subjects, I have not heard that anyone disagreed and would like to stop the grain initiative. That is why we are continuing as we agreed," Zelensky said at a briefing with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Kyiv.

The second document was concluded between Russia, Turkey and the UN. At the same time, the president noted that "I have not heard that Turkey or the UN violated it, as they are not interested in bringing hunger to the countries of Africa and Asia."

"Certainly, if Russia says that it is withdrawing from the grain initiative, it means that it is withdrawing from the agreements of the last three parties. This indicates that Russia is violating these agreements," the president said.

Read more: Due to missile attacks, electricity supply was limited in all regions of Ukraine, - Ukrenergo

As Zelensky noted, the world is already used to one or another Russian rhetoric from official and unofficial representatives of the Russian Federation, but he hopes that the partners will be able to "pacify" it.

"I am sure and we will believe that the partners will be able to calm down the rhetoric of the Russian Federation. We, for our part, will continue the grain initiative. Because we understand that we are bringing stability to the world - to food markets," Zelensky summarized.

We remind you that on October 29, Russia unilaterally suspended its participation in the grain initiative. On October 31, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmytrii Peskov, said that without the participation of the Russian Federation, the export of Ukrainian grain is unlikely to be implemented. At the same time, he noted that from now on, the "grain agreement" takes on a "risky and unguaranteed character."