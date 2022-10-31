Due to morning rocket attacks in Kharkiv region, there is not enough voltage for boiler houses, - Syniehubov

In Kharkiv region, 140 thousand consumers were de-energized due to morning missile strikes, in addition, there is not enough voltage to operate boiler houses in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

This was announced by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov during the telethon "United News".

"About 50 thousand consumers were cut off in Kharkiv due to the enemy's morning missile strikes and damage to critical infrastructure, about 90 thousand consumers in the region. Most of them in Kharkiv and the region are already connected," Syniehubov said.

According to him, due to problems with electricity supply, there are also problems with water and heat supply.

"The situation with water supply remains difficult, the consequences of damage have not yet been completely eliminated. Water is supplied to some districts of Kharkiv and some relatively large settlements of the region with reduced pressure, as there is not enough capacity for the pumps to create the proper pressure," - the head of the Regional State Administration noted.

In addition, the situation with heat supply is also complicated. Due to low voltage, boiler houses that have already been supplying heat in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv have temporarily suspended their work.

"Power engineers and utilities of Kharkiv region are doing everything possible to restore electricity, water and heat supply as soon as possible," noted Syniehubov.