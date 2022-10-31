Turkish Defense Minister Akar - Shoigu: "The "grain deal" should be separated from conflict situations. We expect reconsideration of the decision to withdraw from it"

Official Ankara insists on need of continuing Ukrainian food exports.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. The main topic of the conversation was the "grain deal". Ankara stressed the need to continue exporting Ukrainian food for objective reasons. The press service of Turkish Ministry of Defense shared the following information, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

During the conversation, Akar said that the "grain agreement" is essential. It "makes a great contribution to solving the global food crisis and shows that all problems can be solved through cooperation and dialogue".

"We expect a review of the decision to terminate the grain export initiative, which is a purely human activity and should be separated from conflict situations," the Turkish Defense Ministry added after the phone conversation.