Full protection of Ukrainian skies will become one of the fundamental guarantees of a new European security system, - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is convinced that ensuring, together with partners, complete protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles and drones will be one of our fundamental guarantees of new European security system.

He stated this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala in Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We separately focused on the issues of strengthening air and missile defense, as well as protection against drones that Russian terrorists acquired from their accomplices in Iran. When we, together with our partners, ensure the protection of the Ukrainian sky by 100%, this will become one of the fundamental guarantees of the new European security system, as it will deprive Russia of a significant part of its escalation capabilities," Zelenskiy said following the talks with the head of the Czech government.

He also informed that Ukraine would intensify defense cooperation with the Czech Republic and informed that the parties had discussed the involvement of the Czech Republic in the training of Ukrainian military and projects on the construction and repair of military equipment.

"It enhances the defense of Ukraine, gives new strength to the Czech Republic and provides new jobs and technological opportunities for the Czech Republic," the President emphasized.