We do not guarantee safety of grain corridor in Black Sea, - Russian Defense Ministry.We do not guarantee safety of grain corridor in Black Sea, - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian military ministry said that movement of security corridor, which was agreed in the Black Sea for the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine, has been suspended.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Inerfax referring to the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the movement of ships through the security corridor is unacceptable and there can be no question of guaranteeing the security of any object in this direction "until the Ukrainian side takes additional obligations not to use this route for military purposes".

At the same time, the military department claims that the Russian Federation does not withdraw from the "grain agreements", "but suspends them".

