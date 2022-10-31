ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces have already liberated 9 settlements in Luhansk region, - Haidai

As of 31 October 2022, Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 9 settlements of Luhansk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to the statement of the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai during the telethon.

"As of today, 9 settlements have been de-occupied. And I hope that our defenders will increase this figure every week. And we are ready to work, all the heads of city and regional military administrations have long wanted to return and work," he noted.

