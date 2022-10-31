Russians fire about 60 thousand shells at Ukrainian positions per day, - Monastyrskyi
Russians launch about 60 thousand shells per day at our positions, Ukrainians, for their part, use about ten times less against Russian troops.
This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky during a meeting with the Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakušan, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.
"Every day Russians fire about 60 thousand shells at our positions. As for our response, it is about 6.5 - 7 thousand (shells - Ed.). That is, about 10 times less," Monastyrsky said.
Also, during the meeting, the Minister of Internal Affairs focused on the issue of demining of territories and the EU civil protection mechanism.
