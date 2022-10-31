ENG
More than 50 projects to strengthen AFU were discussed, - Reznikov met with Czech colleague Černošová

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Czech Defense Minister Jana ernoov held a conversation during which they discussed situation at frontline, as well as supply of weapons and equipment.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about it in Twitter.

"Great meeting with my Czech colleague Jana Černohová. On the agenda: 50+ projects to strengthen the Ukrainian army with the participation of the Czech Republic. We discussed: the situation at the front; the supply of weapons and equipment; the possibility of expanding projects in the field of air defense. We will win together!" Reznikov wrote.

