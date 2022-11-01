Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment, strongholds and air defense positions, - General Staff

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day struck the enemy 14 times.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain directions, and is not stopping offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 60 missiles and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 50 settlements, in particular: Soledar, Vuhledar, Yakovlivka, Vesele of the Donetsk region, were hit by the enemy.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation will remain without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack drones from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Hatishche, Strilecha, and Veterynarne;

in the Kupiansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Kucherivka, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Petropavlivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - from the artillery of various types in the areas of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Hryhorivka, and Berestovka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Zelenopilya, Klishchiivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, and Soledar settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Mariinka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Poltavka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Pavlivka, Novodanilivka.

In the South Buh direction, more than twenty settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage.

The occupiers carry out the forced displacement of the civilian population. Thus, in the Kakhovka settlement of the Kherson region, citizens living in apartments along the banks of the Dnieper are forcibly evicted from their homes. The Russian invaders are equipping engineering fortifications and mine-explosive barriers around civilian housing. In the settlement of Novochornomoria, Skadovsk district, Russian servicemen psychologically and physically put pressure on civilians. They are kicked out of their own homes. The houses released in this way are planned for occupation by the occupants.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and other important military objects of the Russian occupiers.